Liverpool defender Joe Gomez returns to England squad after three years; Ben White asks to be left out

England have named their squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium as they prepare for the Euro 2024. The announcement made on Thursday (Mar 14) saw little surprises but saw the return of Joe Gomez after three years in the England squad. Manager Gareth Southgate named the 25-man squad which consists of players from four leagues in Europe. Southgate also revealed that Ben White was not included in the squad having asked to stay at Arsenal.

Gomes returns after three years

One of the consistent performers in the Liverpool squad, Southgate had a decision to make when White opted to withdraw. Gomes who has been in the Starting XI in recent times due to injuries and suspension at Liverpool, attracted the attention of England manager which saw him lift the League Cup glory. He last played for England in October 2020 when the Three Lions beat Wales 3-0 in an all-British affair.

Ben White to sit out

Reflecting on Ben White’s reluctance to join the squad, Southgate was unclear on the reason why he opted to stay away. However, according to reports, White is unhappy and has fallen out with assistant coach Steve Holland.

"I spoke to him post-Qatar and there was reticence from his side. I don't know why that is. There is no issue between us at all and there's also no issue with Steve, which has been mentioned in articles and I don't like that," said Southgate.

"I have to accept things are false about me, but I'm not prepared for that to happen to my coaching team. That is not the reason Ben is not with us,” added the English gaffer.

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Tottenham), Declan Rice (Arsenal).