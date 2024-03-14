The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a special treat to cricket fans as India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set for a return. Pant, who has been sidelined from cricket since December 2022 after suffering several injuries during a near-fatal car accident has been passed fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will feature for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Rishabh ahead of the upcoming season has started preparations with the DC side. The Greatest Comeback Story



This story is about inspiration, steely will power and the single-minded focus to get @RishabhPant17 back on the cricket field. We track all those who got the special cricketer back in shape after a deadly car crash.



Rishabh Pant sprints in training session

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its official handle shared a video of Pant sprinting during the training session. The video showcased the Indian batter being in the best possible body shape to return to cricket having missed the IPL 2023, World Test Championship (WTC) final and the ODI World Cup in India. In the video Pant was seen sprinting at full strength as he took intense training sessions under the close observations of coach Ricky Ponting in Vizag.

The Indian batter last played competitive cricket in December 2022 when India beat Bangladesh in the two-match Test series. Days after the conclusion of the Test match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Pant met with the accident in Roorkee (a village 213 km East of the Indian capital New Delhi).

While there was no timeline set for his return, Pant has now managed to prove his fitness and will possibly feature for the Delhi Capitals in the early stage of the season. DC will start their campaign against Punjab Kings on Saturday (Mar 23) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh.

Delhi to start against Punjab Kings