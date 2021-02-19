Lionel Messi to sign for Manchester City? English club responds

Manchester City on Friday denied reports of a massive £430million contract offer to Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi. There have been speculations surrounding Messi's future at the Nou Camp since the summer transfer window of 2020 but the rumours have grown since Barca's crushing 4-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the round of 16 encounter.

Messi, 33, asked Barcelona to allow him to leave the club but stayed put after it was revealed that both Messi and Barca will have to battle it out in the court. However, with mediocre performances on the pitch, under new head coach Ronald Koeman, Messi could end his long stay at Barcelona.

Manchester City, among other clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, have been strongly linked to Messi. But the English club has now denied reports of any contact with the Argentine maestro, be it in last summer or now.

ALSO READ: Guardiola inspires Man City masterclass, Liverpool face Everton test

According to media reports, Man City offered the 33-year-old with a five-year deal worth £600m last summer but have now presented the Barca captain with a new package of £430m.

A Manchester City spokesperson has denied those reports, insisting that there have been no offers made.

Notably, Messi is Barcelona's highest-earner on a mammoth £500,000 a week (£26m a year) but took a wage cut in November with the Spanish giants battling financial crisis.

ALSO READ: 'One of the best in the world' - Haaland stars as Dortmund beat Sevilla

Messi looked frustrated as PSG hammered Barcelona 4-1 in the first leg of their round of 16 UEFA Champions League encounter on Tuesday. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick and showed the glimpse of present and future.

Barcelona also trail in the LaLiga title race with the Spanish giants currently nine points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. They were earlier defeated 2-0 in the first-leg of Copa del Rey semi-final by Sevilla.