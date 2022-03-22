Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona? Here's what Barca head coach Xavi has to say about superstar's comeback

Lionel Messi has been enduring a difficult debut season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as he continues to struggle to deliver consistently for the club. Messi had arrived in Paris last year after leaving Barcelona following the Spanish club's failure to renew his contract due to financial constraints.

Messi is earning close to 35 million Euros per season at PSG but has failed to meet the expectations of the fans and teammates at the club. Messi has so far managed only two goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG, however, he has been their leading assist provider with ten assists to his name.

In the Champions League, Messi scored five times in seven matches for the club but failed to inspire them to the quarterfinals as Real Madrid knocked them out of the Round of 16 earlier this month. Messi was heavily criticised following PSG's exit from the Champions League and the Argentine superstar was recently booed by the fans in their league match against Bordeaux last Sunday.

Messi's struggles at PSG have sparked rumours of a possible return to Barcelona for the 34-year-old. Barcelona, who have endured a rough patch over the last couple of years, are trying to fight back under their new manager Xavi, who was incredibly successful during his spell as a player at the Catalan club.

Also Read: 'It's ridiculous': Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal slams FIFA for staging 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Xavi and Messi played nearly 400 matches together during the current Barca head coach's playing days at the club. The duo was instrumental in helping Barcelona win numerous trophies across competitions. As speculations emerge about Messi's possible return to his former club, Xavi has said the doors will always remain open for Messi to come back to Barcelona.

"Messi has earned having the doors open to Barca. As long as I'm the coach here, if he wants to come every day to watch training or talk to the coach, what he's given us is priceless, he's the best player in history," said Xavi on Messi's potential return to the club.

However, Xavi insisted Messi currently remains a PSG player, where he has a three year-contract and he would not like to make any comments on a possible move back to Barcelona.

"He deserves a big tribute from the club. But today he has a contract with PSG, I think he signed for two years," Xavi said.

Aso Read: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Paul Pogba: Superstars who can leave Manchester United this year

However, as per reports, Messi is determined to stay at PSG and win the Ligue 1 and Champions League with the side. However, several of his former Barcelona teammates, including Dani Alves have urged the Argentinian to return to his former club. Messi, who came through the ranks of Barcelona's famous academy La Masia, enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the club.

Messi won ten La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns along with seven Ballon d'Or titles during his stint with the Catalan giants.