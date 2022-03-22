'It's ridiculous': Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal slams FIFA for staging 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Netherlands football team coach Louis Van Gaal has slammed FIFA for awarding the hosting rights for the upcoming 2022 World Cup to Qatar. The legendary Dutch football manager has termed FIFA's decision to host the showpiece event in the country as 'ridiculous' and claimed money and commercial interests are the real reasons behind Qatar being awarded the hosting rights.

FIFA's decision to host the 2022 World Cup in Qatar had sparked massive outrage in the football world in 2010 when it was first announced. Ever since then, a number of players and football coaches have come out and spoken against the world football's governing body's decision to award the hosting rights to the country.

Several media outlets and human rights groups over the years have raised issues regarding Qatar's questionable human rights record and unfair treatment of migrant workers among other controversies. There have also been allegations of bribery against FIFA officials with many arguing if FIFA's bidding process was a fair one.

Reports have also claimed that thousands of migrant workers have died in Qatar during the construction of the stadiums for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Van Gaal has become the latest to lash out at FIFA for hosting the showpiece event in Qatar and said FIFA's claims that they want to develop football in Qatar is 'bullsh*t'.

"I have already mentioned it in previous press conferences. I think it's ridiculous that the World Cup is there," Van Gaal told reporters on Monday.

“We are playing in a country that FIFA says they want to develop football there. That's bullshit, but it doesn't matter. It's about money, about commercial interests. That matters in FIFA.

"Why do you think I'm not on any committee at FIFA or UEFA with my expertise? Because I have always opposed these kinds of organizations. I can say that in Qatar later, but that won't help the world get rid of this problem," he added.

Germany midfielder Tony Kroos had aid last year that hosting the World Cup in Qatar was 'wrong'. Teams like Germany, Norway and Netherlands even protested against the human rights violation in Qatar by wearing t-shirts with slogans ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

However, as it stands, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is likely to be hosted in Qatar this year with FIFA not willing to relent despite global pressure. The showpiece event is scheduled to get underway from November 21.