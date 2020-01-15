FIFA World Cup 2022: One of the most controversial world cups in football history

Migrant workers, slavery allegations and deaths

One of the most touched-on issues of the Qatar World Cup was the treatment of workers hired to build the infrastructure.

Human Rights Watch and the International Trade Union Confederation allege that the Kafala system leaves migrant workers vulnerable to systematic abuse.

They have suffered over 900 deaths on construction sites in Qatar’s 2022 World Cup city.

Workers may not change jobs or even leave the country without their sponsor's permission. In November 2013, Amnesty International reported "serious exploitation", including workers having to sign false statements that they had received their wages in order to regain their passports.

(Photograph:AFP)