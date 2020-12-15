Lionel Messi to PSG? French club tell stores to be ready for blockbuster announcement

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have told their stores around the French capital to gear up for a growth in business around shirt sales as PSG grow confident of signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer transfer window of 2021, according to Football Transfers.

Messi, in 2020, publicly cleared that he is unhappy at Barcelona after staying at Camp Nou for two decades. He was on the verge of leaving Barcelona in summer before legal obligations made him to stay at the Catalan club.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is out of contract at the end of 2020-21 season and is likely to not pen a new deal.

Barcelona officials have admitted that Messi will require to take a pay cut if he wants to remain at the club with their poor run of form on the pitch pushing Messi away from the Blaugrana.

PSG, along with Manchester City are one of the two clubs ready to pounce on Messi if he decides to move next summer.

PSG have told their partner stores to get ready for a flood of interest ahead of the once in a lifetime deal.

However, it would be interesting to see whether Neymar leaves his no. 10 jersey for Messi if PSG manage to sign the Argentine.

PSG signing Messi would mean that the French club would be able to field the blockbuster troika of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi and fight more for their dream of lifting the UEFA Champions League.

Before that, PSG will have to face Messi in Barcelona jersey after the two teams were pitted against each other in the Round of 16 of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season.