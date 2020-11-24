Lionel Messi to begin 'formal' talks with Man City in January: Report

Lionel Messi, after falling out with the current Barcelona board, officially asked the Catalan club to release him from his duties in the summer transfer window of 2020. After weeks of drama, Messi took a dramatic u-turn and continued his stay in the Nou Camp.

However, things haven’t fallen into place for the Argentine maestro with Barcelona this season when it comes to individual and team form. Now, Messi is set to commence formal talks over a transfer with Manchester City in January.

Messi’s current contract runs till the summer of 2021 and the Barcelona wizard can hold talks with other clubs over his transfer from January 2021. With Pep Guardiola signing a contract extension and Aguero ready to put pen on paper to extend his stay with Manchester City, everything is signalling that Messi may soon head over to the Etihad Stadium.

Trending: Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli flaunts jaw-dropping cricket skills - Watch

According to a report in the Mirror, Man City have already chalked out plans over their transfer of Messi. Whether Messi will sign on a free transfer or will Man City pay a nominal fee to Barcelona over his transfer is yet to be cleared.

Moreover, the City Football Group wants to sign Messi for around a decade to maximize their market reach worldwide.

Man City are also keen to extend the contracts of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling to secure their prime-years with the club.

ALSO READ: England to allow 4,000 fans at elite events in lowest-risk areas

Meanwhile, Barcelona sit at a disappointing 13th position in the La Liga standings with just three wins in eight matches.

However, with a new board expected to come in place for Barcelona soon, it would be interesting to see whether new bosses could manage to lure Messi into another contract extension.