Lionel Messi set to leave Barcelona in 2021: Reports

Some reports suggest that Lionel Messi is set to leave his childhood club after he called off contract renewal talks Barcelona. The Catalonia giant could bid farewell to their all-time top scorer at the end of next season if Messi does not renew his contract.

According to Cadena SER, Lionel Messi is frustrated with the team's performance and furious with the top management of the club. The reports suggest that he will not be continuing after 2021.

Sports news website ESPN has said that "sources have confirmed" Messi was angry at the reports that were leaked to media saying that he was responsible for club's problems.

Earlier, Messi and Abidal were involved in a spat after sporting director's comments where he criticized Barca's first team's efforts on-field and Barca's sacked manager, Ernesto Valverde. Abidal also targetted club legend Xavi for his comments about the offered managerial position.

Messi might eye a big transfer move to Premier League giants Manchester City. Other teams are also keeping a close eye on the controversy. Signing him is impossible as his release clause is 700 million euros and hats the reason teams are waiting for the club legend's clause to expire.