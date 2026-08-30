/Lionel Messi hits four in Miami’s 7-1 mauling of struggling Montreal in MLS

At 39, Lionel Messi produced perhaps his greatest MLS performance yet after scoring four goals and assisting one in Inter Miami’s 7-1 mauling of struggling Montreal on Sunday. Down on confidence after losing four of their previous five MLS matches heading into the weekend clash in Florida, Messi’s magic powered Miami to their biggest win this season so far. The reigning MLS Cup champions bounced back in style and netted seven times against Montreal, who are languishing second from bottom in the Eastern Conference.



Alongside Messi, Brazil international Casemiro, who joined Miami after the 2026 World Cup, scored his first goal for the champions with a 20th-minute header at the Nu Stadium.

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Montreal, though, hit back with a 37th-minute goal from Fabian Herbers, with the German midfielder's low shot from the edge of the area squeezing into the bottom corner. However, Messi’s low-curling free-kick stunned Montreal goalkeeper Thomas Gillier in the 40th minute as Miami regained the lead.



The Argentine superstar then extended Miami's lead shortly after half-time. Messi's momentum helped him weave through a bunch of Montreal defenders before drilling a shot into the bottom corner to make it 3-1 in favour of the hosts. Having already scored a brace, Messi played a key role in Miami's fourth, laying on a superbly flighted pass to help former Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez smash one into the back of the net. Suarez made no mistake with the finish to seal his first of the match.



Soon after, Messi secured his hat-trick in the 83rd minute, when he latched on to a Rodrigo De Paul pass and delicately dinked over the advancing Gillier to make it 5-1.

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Teenage substitute Alex Shaw added a sixth goal in the 89th minute, before Messi stunned the arena with his rare fourth of the evening to win it for Miami. The 2022 World Cup winner curled in a trademark free kick from the edge of the area in the dying minutes to cap off a memorable outing.



The victory leaves Miami in second place in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind leaders Nashville.