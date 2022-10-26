Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League record as PSG run riot against Maccabi Haifa

Lionel Messi continued his fine form for Paris Saint-Germain this season with a magnificent brace against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Wednesday. PSG ran riot against the Israeli side as they registered an emphatic 7-2 win to secure their entry in the Last 16.

Messi was phenomenal yet again as he scored twice and provided as many assists to run the show for PSG. The Argentine maestro was on top of his game as he opened the scoring for PSG in the 19th minute before finding the back of the net once again in the 44th minute to make it 4-0 for his team.

His second goal was a fantastic strike from outside the box and saw the Argentinian break yet another Champions League record held by his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. His goal against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday meant Messi has now become the first player to score against 39 different teams in the Champions League, surpassing Ronaldo.

Also Read: RB Leipzig one step closer to last 16 after stunning 3-2 win over Real Madrid in Champions League

The Argentine maestro also became the oldest player to score two goals and provide two assists in the same game in the Champions League at the age of 35 years and 123 days. He has been enjoying brilliant form this season after struggling in his debut campaign for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Maccabi Haifa were a no-match against PSG on Wednesday as the French giants took control of the game right from the kick-off. Messi opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Kylian Mbappe scored to make it 2-0 in the 32nd minute. Neymar and Messi then extended PSG's tally to 4-1 before halftime.

Also Read: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe both score twice as PSG romp past Maccabi Haifa 7-2

In the second half, Mbappe bagged his second before Sean Goldberg scored an own goal. Carlos Soler netted in the 84th minute for PSG to complete an emphatic 7-2 victory. Messi will now return to action when the French champions host Troyes in the Ligue1 on Saturday.