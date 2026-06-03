/Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams ‘expected’ to be fit for Spain’s World Cup opener: De la Fuente

Spanish forwards Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams should be fit in time for their team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Cape Verde in Atlanta on June 15, head coach Luis de la Fuente said during a press conference on Wednesday (Jun 3). The two wingers missed the end of the club season due to hamstring injuries, but De la Fuente picked them in the final World Cup squad, expecting both to regain full fitness for the showpiece tournament.

"We are perfectly coordinated with the clubs, we are giving them continuation in a programme that was established some time ago, and the truth is that the players are improving every day," De la Fuente said ahead of Thursday's friendly against Iraq.

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While the head coach revealed that the injured duo is ‘progressing as expected’, the two are unlikely to be involved in the team for the friendly against Iraq in A Coruña. When asked specifically about Barcelona teenage star Yamal, De la Fuente said, "If everything continues as it has been so far, he could be ready on June 15, but that doesn't guarantee that he will play."



Meanwhile, Spain will be one of the favourites at the 48-team tournament, held across Canada, Mexico and the United States. However, De la Fuente insisted the tournament would be "historic because it is the World Cup in which the most teams have a realistic prospect of winning".



After facing Cape Verde, Spain will play Saudi Arabia on June 21 in Atlanta before finishing their group stage campaign against Uruguay in Guadalajara on June 27.

Spain's FIFA World Cup Squad -

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan García (Barcelona)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Marcos Llorente (Atleti), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic), Pau Cubarsí (Barça), Marc Pubill (Atleti), Eric García (Barça), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Rodri (Man City), Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal), Pedri (Barça), Fabián Ruiz (PSG), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Gavi (Barça), Álex Baena (Atleti).

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Lamine Yamal (Barça), Ferran Torres (Barça), Borja Iglesias (Celta), Dani Olmo (Barça), Víctor Muñoz (Osasuna), Nico Williams (Athletic), Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace)