/Lamine Yamal injury scare before FIFA World Cup final? Spain issues big fitness update ahead of Argentina clash

Spain were handed a minor fitness concern ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final after teenage star Lamine Yamal trained away from the main squad during Thursday's session in New Jersey. However, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) quickly dismissed fears of an injury, stating that Yamal is expected to be available for Sunday's blockbuster final against Argentina. Yamal and defender Pedro Porro completed individual recovery exercises during Spain's first training session following their 2-0 semifinal victory over France.

The sight of both players working separately sparked speculation on social media, but the federation clarified that the sessions were purely precautionary. Speaking to Reuters, the RFEF explained that both players were following a carefully managed recovery programme and remain on track to feature in the World Cup final as Spain chase only their second world title.

Spain dismisses injury fears

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Yamal endured a physically demanding semi-final against France, spending much of the match under pressure from full-backs Lucas Dinged and Theo Hernandez. Although Spain coach Luis de la Fuente dismissed injury concerns after the match, saying the Barcelona teenager had 'nothing', the 18-year-old was naturally dealing with the usual knocks and bruises following another intense performance.

The Spanish federation reiterated that Thursday's individual training session formed part of the team's recovery plan and should not be viewed as a sign of any fresh injury. Pedro Porro's situation appears slightly more delicate. Following the victory over France, De la Fuente acknowledged that the Tottenham defender had been managing a minor issue. Reuters reported that Porro is dealing with a slight hamstring strain, although it is not expected to rule him out of the final. Spain's medical staff remain confident both players will return to full training before Sunday's showdown.

Spain vs Argentina Photograph: (WION)

Spain focused on Argentina challenge

The remainder of Thursday's training session passed without incident, with the Spanish squad appearing relaxed despite humid conditions and temperatures approaching 30°C in New Jersey. Luis de la Fuente's side now have three days to finalise preparations before facing defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, in one of the most anticipated World Cup finals in recent history.