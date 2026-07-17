/Donald Trump to attend Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final, White House confirms

US President Donald Trump will attend Sunday's FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, with the White House confirming his presence at the tournament's showpiece event. The final will mark Trump's first appearance at this year's World Cup. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump's attendance would conclude what the administration described as a successful tournament hosted in the United States. "His attendance will cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing on Thursday.

“This is a fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America's ability to host the world on the grandest stage.” Leavitt also confirmed that Trump will attend a reception hosted by FIFA at Trump Tower in New York on Friday before travelling to the final. Earlier in June, FIFA President Gianni Infantino had announced that Trump would attend the championship match in New Jersey and present the World Cup trophy to the winners. However, the White House had not officially confirmed those plans until now. When asked whether Trump would support Spain or Argentina, Leavitt said she did not know.

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Spain vs Argentina Photograph: (WION)

The question comes after Trump criticised Spain during a NATO summit last week, accusing the European nation of failing to assist in military action involving Iran.

Trump's involvement in the World Cup

Although Trump has not attended any World Cup matches before the final, he has remained involved in tournament-related discussions. Earlier this month, Trump confirmed that he requested FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the red card shown to United States striker Folarin Balogun during a match against Bosnia.

Following the review, FIFA suspended Balogun's one-match ban before the United States faced Belgium. Despite the striker's availability, the hosts suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat. Trump has also repeatedly claimed credit for helping secure the United States' successful bid to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, a decision approved during his first presidential term.

Trophy presentation

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has maintained a close relationship with Trump in recent years. At the World Cup draw in Washington last year, Infantino presented Trump with FIFA's newly created Peace Prize. If Trump presents the World Cup trophy on Sunday, it will come after a widely discussed moment following last year's FIFA Club World Cup final.