/IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Joe Root's 99 not out helps England beat India by four wickets; series level at 1-1

Joe Root's unbeaten 99 guided England to a four-wicket win over India in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday (July 16), helping the hosts level the three-match series 1-1. Chasing a target of 234, England reached 235/6 with 35 balls to spare after recovering from a difficult position at 94/4. Root anchored the innings with a composed knock, steering England through the middle overs and putting the hosts on course for victory.

The experienced batter looked set to register his 21st ODI century, but remained stranded on 99 not out after Gus Atkinson sealed the win with a boundary off Prasidh Krishna, ending the chase before Root could reach the three-figure mark. England's win sets up a series decider in the third and final ODI after the teams are now locked at 1-1.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier in the innings, despite impressive half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli, India's batting lineup failed to capitalise as England's disciplined pace attack bowled the visitors out for 233. After winning the toss, England elected to field first and consistently applied pressure, preventing India from building substantial partnerships.

India were bowled out for 233 in 44 overs, recovering from a middle-order collapse thanks to a composed innings from Iyer. However, England's bowlers ensured the visitors never gained complete control of the contest. India made a cautious start on a pitch offering assistance to the seamers. Rohit Sharma scored 26, while captain Shubman Gill added 31 before England struck at crucial intervals.

Ishan Kishan, managed just one run before departing cheaply. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer then rebuilt the innings with a valuable partnership. Kohli looked in fine touch during his 65-run knock, but his dismissal shifted the momentum back in England's favour.

The middle and lower middle order failed to provide the necessary support, with Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar all falling for single-digit scores as England tightened its grip.