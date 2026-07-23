/Lalit Modi gets relief from Appellate Tribunal in 2009 IPL case, plans to visit India later this year

Lalit Modi, the brain behind the Indian Premier League (IPL), has gotten relief in 2009 IPL South Africa foreign-exchange case and is planning to come to India later this year. The Appellate Tribunal under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), on Tuesday (Jul 21), put aside penalties imposed on Modi and other officials by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to holding IPL 2009 in South Africa which had clashed with the Indian general election. In a video posted on social media on Wednesday (Jul 22), Modi sounded happy about the decision being in his favour.

Lalit Modi plans to visit India later this year

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"I'm really happy with the verdict. It's really been a great day. Sixteen years I have fought and whatever I have been saying to the media and to everybody has finally emerged as the truth," Modi said. "I'm going to move on in my life and I'm looking forward to coming back to India. Yes, I will come back probably at the end of this year or early next year. My daughter is due with my grandson in October and hopefully everything will be well and I'll be back in India," he added.

What Appellate Tribunal said about Modi's case?

The tribunal, while putting aside the penalties, said that current-account remittance in question did not require Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval and that Modi was not the person responsible to ensure Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) compliance with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Where is Modi now?

Modi has been living in London, UK since 2010 and and has confirmed that he will continue to do so. "My home remains in London, and that is where I will continue to live, but my heart has never stopped beating for India," he wrote in a separate post on X.