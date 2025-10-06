/La Liga: Sevilla demolish toothless Barcelona as Atletico drop points

Spanish champions Barcelona collapsed in a shock 4-1 demolition at Sevilla on Sunday (Oct 5) in La Liga, with Alexis Sanchez scoring against his former side and Robert Lewandowski missing a penalty for the visitors. The Catalans sit second in the table after their first league defeat of the campaign, two points behind bitter rivals Real Madrid following Los Blancos' victory over Villarreal on Saturday, while Sevilla rise to sixth.

Real Betis moved fourth with a 2-1 win at Espanyol, thanks to a stoppage-time penalty save by their goalkeeper Pau Lopez, who formerly played for the Catalans.

Atletico Madrid stumbled to a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo after having Clement Lenglet sent off in the first half and sit fifth.

Veteran Chilean winger Sanchez put Sevilla ahead from the penalty spot early on against Barca, and Isaac Romero doubled the hosts' lead after having already missed two good chances. Marcus Rashford pulled a goal back before half-time, but Lewandowski fired wide from the spot to spurn his team's best chance of an equaliser. Jose Carmona and Akor Adams wrapped up Sevilla's emphatic win in the final stages, as Hansi Flick's side fell to an unusually heavy defeat.

"The team's first 45 minutes were horrendous. I think we've not played a game as bad as that, and we must be self-critical," Barca midfielder Pedri Gonzalez told the club's media channel.

Flick defended his team despite their loss, saying that he was pleased with their reaction in the second half.

"It's one match and we lost it, and we have to keep going," he said.

Barcelona were still licking their wounds after Paris Saint-Germain beat them late on in the Champions League on Wednesday, and were without injured teenage star Lamine Yamal.

"In the first half, we didn't know how to defend well or attack well," Pedri told Movistar of his team's sluggish display.

The rout began when Ronald Araujo clumsily grappled with Romero in the box and conceded a penalty.

Sanchez dispatched it, with the 36-year-old sending Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way to fire Matias Almeyda's side ahead.

Sevilla rampant

Romero swept into the bottom corner from Ruben Vargas's cutback for the second as Barca were opened up easily again.

Rashford was the first Barcelona player to awake from their slumber and pulled the champions back into the game deep in first-half stoppage time, volleying home Pedri's cross for his first La Liga goal.

Having won just one league game at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in 2025 before Barcelona's visit, the hosts' nerves began to shake.

Sevilla substitute Adnan Januzaj conceded a penalty for felling Balde as he flew into the box, granting Barca a golden chance to level.

Veteran Polish striker Lewandowski stuttered twice in his run-up before firing wide of the post.

Youngster Roony Bardghji could have equalised but fired straight at the goalkeeper after Lewandowski's flick-on sent him in on goal.

Sevilla wrapped up their win late on through full-back Carmona, who drilled a low effort past Szczesny and into the far corner, and Adams.

"I'm very happy for the victory, we needed to win at home," said Sevilla coach Almeyda. “We couldn't give them a metre of space... we knew what we had to do and we're on a good path.”