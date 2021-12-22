La Liga: Isco, David Alaba join six other players in Real Madrid Covid-19 list Photograph:( AFP )
Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Andriy Lunin, Rodrygo, Luka Modric and Marcelo are already recovering from COVID-19.
Spanish midfielder Isco and Austrian defender David Alaba have joined Real Madrid's list of players contracting Covid-19, the Liga leaders announced on Tuesday.
"Real Madrid C. F. confirm our players Isco and David Alaba have tested positive for COVID-19," the club said in a statement.
Comunicado Oficial.#RealMadrid— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) December 21, 2021
The pair join six other players recovering from the virus -- Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Andriy Lunin, Rodrygo, Luka Modric and Marcelo -- and assistant coach Davide Ancelotti, son of head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Real play Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.
Under Liga protocols, a club must have at least 13 players, at least five of them first-teamers and one a goalkeeper, available to play a match.
Vaccinated players can return as soon as they test negative.