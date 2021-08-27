La Liga giants Real Madrid places new bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Real Madrid are pretty adamant to sign French star Kylian Mbappe as they have offered €170m (£146m) for the player to Paris-Saint Germain after their previous bid got rejected by the Ligue 1 giants, as per Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

ALSO READ: Manchester City likely to submit bid for Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Previously, the LaLiga giants had reportedly offered £137 million (€160 million), however, the French club has rejected the offer for the 22-year-old terming it "not sufficient".

PSG's sporting director Leonardo told BFM and RMC Sport, saying the offer was “not sufficient”.

Official bid from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappé still on the table. €170m plus €10m and this will be the final one. Negotiations will take place today between PSG and Real. ⚪️🇫🇷 #RealMadrid #Mbappé



Real Madrid know that Mbappé is pushing. He only wants Real Madrid. Patience. pic.twitter.com/FOj231gw6J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021 ×

Leonardo also added that PSG's goal is to extend Mbappe's stay with the club and if he wants to leave the club it should be on their terms.

“Kylian Mbappé feels like leaving, this seems clear to me … Our goal is to extend and keep him. If a player wants to leave it must be under our terms. This applies not just to Kylian but to all players.”

Leonardo did not confirm the figure of €160m but said the bid was “around that”. “We consider the offer as being very far from what Kylian is worth today,” he added.

Kylian Mbappe is set to run out of contract with the club and has refused to sign to extend his stay with PSG.

Mbappe has scored 133 goals in just 174 games for the club in all competitions. He joined PSG from Monaco on an initial season-long loan in 2017 and was signed permanently for £165.7 million a year later.

Earlier, PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi will be willing to let go of Mbappe if his £171m (€200m) valuation is met.