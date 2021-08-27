Manchester City likely to submit bid for Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of Juventus' XI for the side's opener in the Serie A match of the 2021-22 season, raising speculations about his future. Since then, reports have emerged out stating that Manchester City is in-line to bid for the Juventus superstar, who is certain to part ways with the Italian club despite less than 12 months still left in his contract.

Thus, Ronaldo's potential return to the Premier League looks on cards even though Cityzens are yet to table a formal bid. However, as per a report in The Guardian, the Premier League champions are expected to submit one in the coming hours after Ronaldo has stated that he wants to leave Juventus and won't be a part of the side's clash versus Empoli, on Saturday (August 29).

For the unversed, Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, was in Turin on Wednesday (August 25) to discuss the former Manchester United forward’s future after weeks of speculation, with Juventus understood to want a fee of between €25 and €30m. While the negotiations are still on and nothing has been finalised yet, talks remain on the positive note as the former Man United recruit may well feature for his old Premier League club's arch-rival in the near future.

Should Ronaldo arrive in Man City, the club can see Raheem Stirling leave the Etihad Stadium while Portugal's Bernando Silva is another candidate who could part ways with the club, if suitable bids are received.

Earlier in the week, England captain Harry Kane also broke his silence on speculations regarding his transfer to Man City. The 28-year-old stated that he remains committed to Tottenham Hotspur and helping them achieve success.