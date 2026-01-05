/La Liga 2025-26: Garcia’s hat-trick seals 5-1 win for Mbappe-less Real Madrid against Betis

Gonzalo Garcia bagged a hat-trick for Real Madrid as they beat Real Betis 5-1 on Sunday to stay on La Liga leaders Barcelona's tail. Spanish striker Garcia, filling in for the injured Kylian Mbappe, opened the scoring after 20 minutes and then volleyed home a superb second early in the second half to give Madrid a commanding lead. Raul Asencio further extended Xabi Alonso's side's advantage before Cucho Hernandez pulled one back for Manuel Pellegrini's visitors, sixth.

Madrid youth academy product Garcia completed his hat-trick after 82 minutes with a clever flicked finish to delight fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Fran Garcia notching a late fifth.

Madrid, second, cut Barca's lead back down to four points after the champions edged Espanyol 2-0 in a Catalan derby on Saturday. Atletico Madrid, fourth, were held 1-1 at Real Sociedad later on.

Madrid's victory eased the pressure on Alonso, who scraped through to 2026 at the helm despite reports he was on the verge of being sacked after a run of inconsistent form.\

With top goalscorer Mbappe sidelined with a knee sprain, Alonso turned to 21-year-old forward Garcia to replace him, as he did during the Club World Cup last summer.

Garcia's opportunities have been limited this season despite acquitting himself well in the United States and he proved himself again.

"These were three very special goals, my first hat-trick here at the Bernabeu, my first goals this season as well," he told reporters, before admitting he still faces a fight for minutes.

"In front of me I obviously have the best players in the world, like Mbappe, Rodrygo (Goes), (Jude) Bellingham, Vinicius," he continued.

"I just focus on myself, which means working day by day and taking the opportunities the coach gives me, like today, and I hope I can deliver and help my teammates every minute I get."

Academy talents strike

Madrid started strongly and took a deserved lead through Garcia's looping header from Rodrygo's free-kick. Betis battled back into the game and were the more dangerous team in the remainder of the first half, although they could not test Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid extended their lead early in the second half after an excellent finish from Garcia, who controlled Fede Valverde's long ball on his chest and volleyed home from the edge of the box.

Asencio, who also came from Madrid's youth academy, nodded home Rodrygo's corner for Madrid's third before the hour mark in one of the more convincing performances under Alonso.

With the points secured, Madrid relaxed and Betis created some danger, with Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo Riquelme hitting the woodwork and Hernandez rounding Courtois before drilling home.

Garcia restored Madrid's three-goal advantage with a lovely flick from Arda Guler's cross, drawing applause from the watching Mbappe.

Late on defender Fran Garcia, who played with Madrid at youth level before moving to Rayo Vallecano, fired home Valverde's cross to round off an emphatic victory.

"It's a great stat, that the five goals were scored by academy players, it shows the great work being done there," said Alonso.

"In Gonzalo's case, with his hat-trick, I'm very happy for him and the team, it was an important and deserved win."

Atletico slip up

Real Madrid next face rivals Atletico in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Diego Simeone's side could only manage a draw at Real Sociedad, leaving them 11 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Atletico pulled level with third-placed Villarreal on 38 points but have played two more matches than them and lost more ground in the Spanish title race.

Alexander Sorloth headed Atletico ahead early in the second half but Goncalo Guedes levelled five minutes later to secure Real Sociedad's American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo a point in his first game at the helm.

Simeone bemoaned big chances missed by Conor Gallagher and substitute Antoine Griezmann.

"If we were sharper in the area we might have been able to cover up the discomfort that remains after this draw," said Simeone.

It was an encouraging start for Matarazzo, with Real Sociedad having the better of Atletico for large periods.

"There's a lot to like about the performance today, all the boys were connected, all 90 minutes of the game," said the New Jersey native.