Krysten Coombs, the Tokyo Paralympics medal winner had a cameo in 'Game of Thrones' - Watch

The Great Britain athlete Krysten Coombs, who won a bronze medal in badminton men's singles SH6 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 had a cameo in the popular TV series 'Game of Thrones' (GoT) also.

After losing the semi-final clash against India's Krishna Nagar, Coombs emerged victorious in the bronze-medal match against Brazil's Vitor Goncalves Tavares. He bounced back by coming from a game down to beat Tavares 12-21, 21-10, 21-16 in the SH6 event.

Well, it's just not the bronze medal, Krysten's 'Game of Thrones' connection has piqued readers to know more about his role in one of the most famous TV shows.

Krysten appeared in the second episode of season 4 titled 'The Lion and the Rose' when he along with a group of others dwarfs took part in a mock re-enactment of the "War of the Five Kings".

The bronze medallist played the role of Balon Greyjoy in the reenactment and the scene took place during King Joffrey's wedding to Margaery Tyrell, one of the most popular scenes in the entire series that saw the suspenseful death of Joffrey as he was poisoned.

Krysten spoke about Peter Dinklage also, who was one of the main characters (Tyrion Lannister) in GoT, Coombs said as quoted by The Sun: "I'd like to think that now I'm in the same position as him there. Hopefully I can inspire other kids with achondroplasia and other types of dwarfism at home."

"Show them that there is a journey, there's a life and you can be successful with it. This is the pinnacle. I know I'm a fighter and a strong person. I just dug in and thought I can do this and went for it," he added.

As far as Team GB is concerned, they finished as runners-up in the overall table for the second successive Paralympic Games with 41 gold, 38 silver and 45 bronze.