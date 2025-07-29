/Kolkata Knight Riders, coach Chandrakant Pandit part ways after three IPL seasons

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and head coach Chandrakant Pandit have decided to part ways after three seasons. Pandit had joined KKR in 2022 when he replaced Brendon McCullum who had taken up the job as England's Test coach. Pandit was appointed as KKR coach after he guided Madhya Pradesh to domestic Ranji Trophy title in 2021. It was MP's first ever Ranji title in history of India's domestic cricket.

Also Read - BCCI yet to decide on India vs Pak in Asia Cup. What happens if board says no

"Mr. Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders," the franchise said in a statement on Tuesday (July 29). We are thankful for his invaluable contributions - including leading KKR to the Tata IPL Championship in 2024 and helping build a strong, resilient squad. His leadership and discipline have left a lasting impact on the team. We wish him all the very best for the future."

Under Pandit, KKR won a title in IPL 2024 - their first in a decade. The previous two titles for KKR came in IPL 2012 and 2014 with Gautam Gambhir as skipper. The Indian head coach was the mentor of the franchise in 2024 before he took up the job with the Indian team.

Under Pandit, KKR played 42 matches across three seasons and won 22 of them. The franchise lost 18 games and two ended in no results. The franchise is yet to name a replacement for Pandit as head coach but several media reports claim it to be the former KKR player Eoin Morgan whose last season in IPL came for KKR in 2021.