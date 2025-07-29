/BCCI yet to decide on India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup. What happens if board says no

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) may have announced the schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to take a call on playing against Pakistan. The tensions between two nations escalated recently after Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. In response, India hit terror camps inside Pakistan and PoK using precision targeting. Most recently, India vs Pakistan match at World Championship of Legends (WCL) was also cancelled. The Indian government, however, can not officially bar BCCI to play against Pakistan.

“As of now, the BCCI does not come under the purview of the sports ministry as the National Sports Governance Bill is still to be passed. So, the ministry doesn’t have a say, but we will wait and see how the BCCI responds to public sentiment,” a sports ministry source told news agency PTI. Given past instances, however, BCCI is likely to pay heed to the government's advise on the matter.

Shall BCCI decides to not play against Pakistan in Asia Cup next month in the group stage match, it'll be considered a walkover and Pakistan would, in turn, get the full points from the match. The walkover could also hamper India's chances to make it to the next round of the tournament.

The eight-team regional tournament begins September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - one of the participating nations. As per the schedule released, India and Pakistan are in the same group and play against each other on September 14. The two teams have the possibility of facing each other two more times after the group-stage match.