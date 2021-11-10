'Kohli will be around, he will offer his suggestions': Sehwag on Rohit Sharma becoming India's T20 captain

After opening batter Rohit Sharma was named as India's Twenty20 captain to succeed Virat Kohli, the former cricketer Virender Sehwag weighed in on the new leadership roles. KL Rahul has been named Rohit's deputy.

Kohli announced before the T20 World Cup began that he will step down as T20 captain to manage his workload. Now, Rohit will take up his new role when they will face New Zealand in a three-match Twenty20 series at home this month.

Although Virat has said that his intensity on the field will remain the same. "That's never going to change. If I can't do that I will not play anymore. Even when I wasn't captain before I was always keen to see where the game is going. I'm not going to stand around and do nothing," said Kohli.

Similar thoughts were reiterated by Sehwag as he told Cricbuzz: "India have got a new captain and a vice-captain and since Kohli will be around, he will certainly offer his suggestions – which he feels is right."

Sehwag then gave example that how India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar played under various captains. Sehwag said, "See, even Tendulkar played for so long and did the same under so many captains. All the time, he would share his thoughts with the captain and then it was up to the skipper to implement it."

"Which is why Kohli said something great when he said that he and Rohit are the leaders and as long as they are around, they will help the youngsters and the captain," Sehwag added.

"When MS Dhoni became the captain and I was made the vice-captain, I told the selectors and board that irrespective of me being the vice-captain, I would perform my responsibilities so it is better that you groom a youngster so when Dhoni leaves, he becomes the captain and not me. However, my suggestion was not heard but now with Kohli saying such things, it's a good sign," added Sehwag.

During the T20 World Cup, India failed to make the semi-finals following two early losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.

And in the upcoming New Zealand series, Kohli has been rested against the Kiwis along with pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.