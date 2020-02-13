Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna laid to rest in private funeral

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his thirteen-year daughter Gianna Bryant were buried in a private ceremony near their family home in Newport Beach, California, according to the death certificates.

Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant's death shook the whole world, he and his thirteen-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people who were killed in a helicopter crash in southern California on January 26.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report, the helicopter crash showed no signs of engine failure.

Memorials sprang up around the city as fans left flowers, balloons, basketballs, stuffed animals, jerseys and other memorabilia in Bryant's honour at the Lakers' Staples Center arena, the team training facility in suburban El Segundo and as close to the crash site as they could get.

The Lakers honoured Bryant with a pre-game ceremony less than a week after his death and a public memorial for Bryant and the other victims have been scheduled for February 24 at Staples Center which has the capacity of 20,000 people which will be called "a celebration of life".

Bryant's wife Vanessa was said to be "heartbroken" and "numb" after the death of her husband and her thirteen-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday, Vanessa posted a video on Instagram in which glimpses of her daughter Gianna playing for the Mamba Academy (Basketball academy set up by Kobe Bryant) along with her father Kobe Bryant could be seen.

She had an emotional message in the caption of the post where she said: " My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi (Gianna's nickname) are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me."