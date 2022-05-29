Klopp is confident that Liverpool will come back stronger; tells Reds fans to 'book hotel' for next UCL final

After UEFA Champions League heartache, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he has a "strong feeling" that the Reds will come again. Klopp hailed the team despite Liverpool's 0-1 loss to Real Madrid in the UCL final clash in Paris, France on Saturday (May 28). Confident Klopp also told the Liverpool fans to "book the hotel" for next year's Champions League final in Istanbul. The UCL loss means Liverpool are finishing the season having won the FA Cup and League Cup.

During the high-octane match, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior scored just before the hour - the only goal in the match. On the other hand, Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made several fine saves to deny Liverpool.

"I have a strong feeling we will come again. The boys are competitive. We will have an outstanding group next season. Where's it [the final] next season? Istanbul? Book the hotel," said Klopp.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid vs Liverpool pre-match chaos: Fans pepper-sprayed, tear-gassed; kick-off was delayed - Watch

Despite the loss, the German hailed the team in the post-match press conference. He said, "These boys played an outstanding season. The two competitions we couldn’t win, we didn't win for the smallest possible margin. One point [Premier League], 1-0."

While praising Courtois, Klopp said, "When the goalkeeper is man of the match, then something is wrong, or going wrong for the other team, so we had I think three really big chances where (Thibaut) Courtois made incredible saves."

ALSO READ | Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League final

Liverpool had won the previous European Cup final both teams had played in Paris, winning 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in 1981, which was Real's last defeat in a final.

"In the dressing room nobody feels it was a great season at the moment. We maybe need a few hours for that. We played a good game, not a perfect game. The boys tried everything, especially at 1-0 down then we played like we wanted to play before," Klopp said on BT Sport.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.