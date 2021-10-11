KKR spinner Sunil Narine creates new IPL record with 4-wicket haul against RCB in Eliminator

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine produced a stunning spell of bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of IPL 2021 on Monday (October 11). The KKR spinner ran through the RCB batting line-up with a four-wicket haul as Virat Kohli & Co. were restricted on a low-key total of 138/7 in 20 overs.

Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR as he picked up the important wickets of RCB skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to ensure they couldn't post a big total on the board. The West Indies star finished with amazing figures of 4/21 in his four overs and created a new record in the IPL.

Narine now holds the record for the most number of four-wicket hauls by a spinner against a single franchise in the IPL. He now has three four-wicket hauls against Kohli's RCB - the most by a spinner against any single franchise in the history of the tournament. Narine had taken four-wicket hauls against RCB in IPL 2013 and 2014.

Narine also holds the record for most four-wicket hauls by any bowler in IPL. His 4/21 against RCB was his eighth four-wicket haul in the tournament - the most by any bowler so far. He surpasses Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga, who picked up seven four-wicket hauls in his IPL career.

Narine started his spell with the wicket of KS Bharat in the tenth over of RCB's innings before cleaning up Kohli and De Villiers in successive overs. He then sent Maxwell packing on just 15 off 18 balls to turn the match in KKR's favour.

The winner of the Eliminator will face Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier while the loser will head back home.

