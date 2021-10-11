Captain KL Rahul likely to part ways with Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022



Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul is likely to leave the franchise ahead of the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022. Rahul has been leading Punjab Kings since 2020 and has failed to inspire the side into the playoffs in his two seasons as captain. He had replaced senior spinner R Ashwin as the captain of Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2020 after the off-spinner was traded to Delhi Capitals.

Rahul has been incredibly consistent with the bat but Punjab Kings have failed to fire as a unit and have finished outside the top four under his captaincy in the last two seasons. PBKS once again struggled for consistency in IPL 2021 and finished sixth with just 12 points from 14 matches. Despite Rahul being the top scorer of IPL 2021 so far, he failed to power his side into the playoffs for a second successive season.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Rahul will not feature for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 and is likely to be up for grabs in the mega auction ahead of the new season of the league. The report further states that discussions have taken place behind the scenes to ensure Rahul's exit from Punjab Kings is an 'amicable one' for both parties.

Rahul was roped in by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2018 after the stylish batsman was released by his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Punjab spent a whopping INR 110 million to secure his services at the player auction in 2018. He has since been their best batsman and has churned out runs consistently season after season.

Rahul has become the leading run-getter for Punjab Kings in just four seasons that he has spent with the franchise. He has 2548 runs to his name for Punjab Kings in 55 matches, including 2 centuries and 23 fifties.