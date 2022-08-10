Kiwi pacer Trent Boult steps out of his central contract. Fuels retirement talks

In what may come as a shocker to the cricketing community, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has decided to step out of his New Zealand Cricket (NZC) central contract to spend more time with his family, fueling aspersions of an impending retirement from international cricket.

According to NZC, Boult requested the board to be relieved from his central contract which was duly accepted. David White, NZC chief executive stated that the board respected Trent's position but was saddened to lose a player of his class.

NEWS | NZC has agreed to release Trent Boult from his central contract so that he can spend more time with his family, while also making himself available for domestic leagues. Boult will complete the tour of the West Indies as scheduled.



“We respect Trent’s position. He’s been completely honest and up-front with us about his reasoning and, while we’re sad to be losing him as a fully-contracted player. He leaves with our best wishes and our sincere thanks." said David.

Meanwhile, Boult stated that it had been a tough decision for him.

“This has been a really tough decision for me and I’d like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point. Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I’m so proud of everything I’ve been able to achieve with the BLACKCAPS over the past 12 years." ×

The Kiwi speedster who has taken 317 Test wickets, 169 at ODI level, and 62 in T20I cricket further added that the decision was taken keeping his family in mind.

“Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket.” ×

Boult signed off by saying that he still had a big desire to represent his country but understood that not having a central contract will mean that other players will be preferred over him. However, he added that it was the right time to move ahead.

“Having said that, as a fast bowler I know I have a limited career span, and I feel the time is right to move into this next phase.” said Boult.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia for the month of October fast approaching, it will be interesting to note if Boult makes himself available for the showpiece event. Over the last few years, Boult has single-handedly led New Zealand's new ball attack across the three formats.

Lately, there has been a barrage of high-profile retirements in the cricketing arena, both in men's and women's games. From Amy Satterthwaite to Lizelle Lee to more recently Deandra Dottin, cricketers in their prime are leaving the rigours of the international calendar to focus on domestic franchise tournaments.

Fans are worried that Trent may hang up his boots after the World Cup and exclusively become a T20 franchise player.



(With inputs from agencies)



