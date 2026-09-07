/Kevin Pietersen named England's 'specialist mentor' for white-ball cricket

Kevin Pietersen, former England captain and their poster boy during his cricketing days, has returned to England’s white-ball set-up as a ‘specialist mentor’, the board announced on Monday. KP, whose England career ended in controversy 12 years ago, will be back with the Three Lions, but this time as part of the backroom staff. Pietersen will begin in his role during the home six-match white-ball series against Sri Lanka later this month, including three ODIs and as many T20Is.



Pietersen previously mentored Delhi Capitals in the IPL and briefly worked with England’s batters during an away ODI series in South Africa in 2023.



"I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa," Pietersen said on his appointment. "Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment.



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"We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad, and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential. To be a part of Brendon's think-tank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started,” he continued.

Since retiring from cricket in 2018, KP has mostly worked as a broadcaster and was critical of head coach Brendon McCullum’s England team environment during their tour of India in early 2025. However, despite sharing differing views on McCullum-led England’s performance and dressing room environment, the two will work together, with the 2027 ODI World Cup in sight.



"I've got immense respect for KP and what he's achieved in the game. He's had an amazing impact on English cricket, so for someone with his experience, knowledge and stature to want to play a role with this team is a fantastic result,” McCullum said of Pietersen, against whom he has played plenty of international cricket.



"I'm particularly excited for our batters to get the opportunity to work with him. KP has a unique understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, which will be hugely valuable to our players. We've always respected each other and had a strong appreciation for what the other brings to the game, so I'm really looking forward to working together,” England’s white-ball coach continued.

