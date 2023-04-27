Kane Williamson can still travel to India for 50-over World Cup even if he's unfit, says Gary Stead

New Zealand’s regular ODI skipper Kane Williamson could be on that flight to India for the 50-over World Cup later this year even if he remains unfit to take the field, claims Kiwi head coach Gary Stead. Gary said while they can’t make Kane bat in the middle, they can at least use his guidance and mind, off the pitch to ensure players deliver on the big stage. By this, Gary meant that the management would try and utilise Kane’s presence to the utmost extent, even if he were to tag along as a mentor.

Ahead of the first of the five-match ODI series against Pakistan, Gary, while speaking with the media, said he and the management are happy with how the surgery on Kane’s injured ACL has gone, and though it’s in the very initial stage, it’s hard to say what would be the status around World Cup time.

"It's still far too early to know. He's had the operation and, to date, what we know, that's been successful. So he is in the very, very early stages of his rehab programme," Stead told reporters ahead of Pakistan ODIs.

Stead added road ahead for Kane isn't going to be easy and that his chances of regaining full fitness before the showpiece event look all but bleak.

"It's obviously pretty non-weight-bearing at this stage, and he's in a brace. It's really just meeting milestones as we go. Our line around Kane, at the moment, is still it's unlikely that he will be available, but we certainly don't want to rule out a person of his class and calibre, and the things he brings to this team, too early in case there is that chance still,” Stead added.

Meanwhile, during the IPL 2023 opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, Kane suffered a leg injury while attempting to take a catch near the boundary line. Following an awkward landing that looked worrisome on camera, Kane was taken off the field and later got ruled out of the tournament. Upon landing in New Zealand, he underwent surgery, and started with his rehab after that.

In his absence, experienced campaigner Tom Latham is taking care of the captaincy duties and is leading New Zealand’s white-ball squads on the current away tour of Pakistan. Under his leadership, Kiwis drew the five-match T20Is 2-2.