/Kabaddi player Rana Balachauria critically injured after shooting at Mohali tournament

A shocking shooting incident rocked a kabaddi tournament in Mohali on Monday (Dec 12) evening, leaving player and organiser Rana Balachauria critically injured and triggering panic among players and spectators at the venue. The incident took place around 5.30 pm at a ground in Sector 82, where a kabaddi match was underway in front of a packed crowd. According to police officials and eyewitnesses, unidentified gunmen opened fire just as the teams were entering the field.

The sudden gunshots caused chaos, with players and fans running for cover. Many initially believed the loud sounds were firecrackers before realising that live bullets had been fired. Rana Balachauria, a well-known kabaddi player and one of the organisers of the tournament, was hit by bullets in the head and face. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors described his condition as critical. Visuals of the incident were reportedly captured during the live recording of the match, adding to the shock surrounding the attack.

Eyewitnesses stated that the attackers arrived at the venue in a Bolero vehicle and began firing before quickly fleeing the scene. Police teams reached the ground soon after and launched a search operation to trace the assailants. A case has been registered, and investigations are currently underway to determine the motive behind the attack.

It was also reported that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) HS Bal was present at the venue as the chief guest but had left shortly before the shooting occurred. Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh, who was on his way to attend the tournament, reportedly turned back after being informed about the firing.

The incident has raised serious concerns about player safety and security at local sporting events. Kabaddi, a sport deeply rooted in Punjab’s culture, often attracts large crowds, making security arrangements crucial.

As Balachauria continues to battle for his life, the kabaddi community and sports fans across the region have expressed shock and concern over the violent act. Authorities have assured strict action once the attackers are identified.