'Just don't do it man' - Wasim Akram reacts to Md Shami-Shoaib Akhtar Twitter feud after T20 WC final

Pakistan lost the T20 World Cup 2022 final to England at the MCG, Melbourne on November 13 (Sunday). After being asked to bat first, the Babar Azam-led Men in Green only managed a below-par 137 for 8 and despite a spirited performance with the bat, the 2009 winners failed to prevent an England win as the Jos Buttler-led Three Lions won by five wickets and an over to spare.

After the defeat, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar shared a post on Twitter, with a heartbroken emoticon. Indian pacer Md Shami was quick to respond and made heads turn with his reply. Shami wrote, "Sorry brother, it's call karma." To this, Akhtar also didn't hold back and posted an image which contained a tweet of renowned cricket presenter Harsha Bhogle. The caption read, "Credit to Pakistan. Few teams would have defended 137 the way they did. Best bowling team."

Since then, the Twitter interaction between Shami and Akhtar has become a major talking point. Former Pakistan pacer and captain Wasim Akram has now joined in and criticised Shami for his response.

Speaking on Pakistan's channel A Sports, Akram said, "We should stay neutral. Indians are patriotic about their country, and I'm fine with that, we are patriotic about our country. But instead of that, jalti pe tel daalna, tweet pe tweet karna, just don't do it man."

It is to be noted that Indian and Pakistani fans were at loggerheads throughout the just-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. After India's humiliating ten-wicket defeat at the hands of eventual winners England in the semi-finals, many Pakistani cricket fans had trolled the Indians whereas the latter returned the favour after Babar & Co.'s final loss.

Talking about India and Pakistan, the two teams met in their respective Super 12 openers at the MCG, Melbourne on October 23. In a riveting clash, Virat Kohli's 82 not out took Rohit Sharma & Co. past the finish line in pursuit of 160. The two heavyweights were expected to meet in the finale but India bowed out with a heavy defeat at the hands of England in the second semi-finals.