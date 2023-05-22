Josh Hazlewood declared fit for WTC final, Ashes 2023 amid soreness complaints

Ace Aussie seamer Josh Hazlewood had complained about soreness during his spell at RCB in IPL 2023. But following scans in Australia that showed no damage, the right-hand bowler is now declared fit to participate in the World Test Championship final and the Winter Ashes, which follows. Hazlewood had remained injured for the longest time lately, having missed a plethora of matches, including the Border-Gavaskar series and a major part of the IPL 2023 for RCB.

Hazlewood returned home before RCB’s virtual knockout clash against Gujarat Titans the other night owing to complaining for soreness. Ahead of the Australian team’s departure for the UK later this week, Josh resumed bowling and could be match-ready for the crucial tie against India that begins on June 7th at the Oval in London.

"Josh Hazlewood returned home from the IPL last weekend after experiencing minor side soreness after the completion of his most recent IPL match," a CA spokesperson said, as quoted in Cricbuzz.

"After a brief and precautionary rest period, Hazlewood returned to high intensity bowling last week and will continue to increase his bowling workloads in preparation for the WTC and Ashes series. Hazlewood is considered fit and available for the WTC and Ashes Series," the statement further added.

During the last home Test against South Africa at the SCG the previous season, Hazlewood picked up an Achilles injury, which ruled him out of the first two Tests against India. While he was expected to regain fitness ahead of the second half of the series, Josh remained on the sidelines, and as a result, didn’t play any role in the remainder of the series.

He also missed a few games for RCB in IPL 2023, and upon joining the squad around mid-April, he got his first game on May 1st against LSG. Having played just three matches this season, Hazlewood could take his time to get back to rhythm as Australia would require his services against two top sides in the longer format. Here’s Australia’s squad for the WTC Final 2023 and Ashes - Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Schedule –

The WTC Final 2023 is set to take place from June 7th – 11th, with 12th being kept as a reserve day.