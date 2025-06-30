England have won the first Test against India in Leeds by successfully chasing a target of 371 runs by losing only five wickets. This was England's second highest run chase in Test history and their second best against India. India struggled due to dropped catches and sudden batting collapses even after being in strong positions in both the innings. The second Test will take place in Birmingham and starts on July 2. Indian captain Shubman Gill will aim for a better result after losing his first match as skipper. Although Indian batters scored five centuries across both innings but still the team could not win.

This upcoming Test is going to be very special for one of England best batsman, Joe Root.

Joe Root is close to achieving something that no other Test batter has ever done against India. He already holds the record for most Test runs against them and now stands just 73 runs away from reaching 3000 runs.

If he scores those runs in the next match in Birmingham then he will surely become the first player in Test history to cross the 3000-run mark against India.

Root has always enjoyed playing against India and the stats prove it, he has scored 2927 runs in 57 innings from 31 Tests with an impressive average of 58.54, including 10 centuries and 12 fifties.

Root is not just close to only one record but several others records also. He is currently tied with Rahul Dravid for the most catches in Test cricket, both with 210. One more catch in 2nd Test against India and Root will lead that list.

And if he scores three more half-centuries then he will move past Sachin Tendulkar’s 68 Test fifties. Also with just 292 more runs he could also rise to second place in the list of all time Test run scorers behind only Tendulkar.