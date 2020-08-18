Joe Hart signs for Tottenham Hotspur on free transfer



Former England number one goalkeeper Joe Hard has completed his move to Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer on Tuesday as the veteran is set to complete to be number two choice to Hugo Lloris. The 33-year-old side a two-year contract with the London club after the club reportedly agreed to pay him a £50,000 ($66,000) a week in wages following a torrid spell with Burnley.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Hart on a contract until 2022," read a Spurs statement on their website.

Hart is set to compete with Paulo Gazzaniga to be on the bench and get green signal for either League Cup or Europa League matches as understudy to Frenchman Lloris, who has been central to criticism due to his inconsistent run of form.

"I'm here to help the team in any way I can, be it on the field, off the field, I'm here to try and push the Club forward."



Hart had interests from newly promoted club Leeds United and second tier Derby County and Scottish champions Celtic but chose to stay in London with Spurs.

Hart’s steep fall started after Pep Guardiola arrived at Manchester City in 2016 as the former Barcelona boss made it clear that the goalkeeper didn’t fulfill his set of demands. Hart, who won two Premier League title, two League Cups and an FA Cup with Man City, was immediately sent on loan to Italian club Torino and then West Ham.

He started a few games with Burnley in 2018 after signing a permanent deal but ended up as number two to Nick Pope last season.

Due to his drop in form in club football, Hart’s international career suffered as he lost his his undisputed number one spot and was not even selected for the 2018 World Cup squad.

He has not added to his 75 caps -- which included appearances at two European Championships (2012/16) and the 2014 World Cup finals -- since November 2017.

