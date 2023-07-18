Jasprit Bumrah returns to action, shares bowling and fielding video

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action for nearly a year, has shared a video in which he's seen back on the pitch. The video hints at the star bowler's imminent comeback. Skylar Grey’s Coming Home song attached to the video is garnering attention on social media. A lot has been said and written about Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the Indian team.

Also read: 'Craziest Passion': Venkatesh Prasad on MS Dhoni’s massive bike collection

Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from Indian team

Twitter users have been questioning the Board of Control for Cricket in India on the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Several other players like Ravindra Jadeja and Jaydev Unadkat did not only recover from their injuries but have also returned to the playing XI. KL Rahul, who went through a knee injury, has also returned to the nets. However, due to no update on Bumrah's health condition, Indian fans started losing their calm. But with this video, not only has Bumrah answered several questions but also shut down the critiques. BCCI's official Instagram handle has also replied to the star pacers video. “Cannot wait to have you back,” read the comment.

Will Jasprit Bumrah return for the IND vs IRE T20I?

Given the World Cup 2023 in India at the end of this year, the BCCI did not show much haste in Bumrah's return this time. Last time, when Bumrah was brought into the team in a hurry, the BCCI had to face the consequences, and questions were also raised on the medical team. Bumrah is currently bowling in his full rhythm at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. This also means that he will mark his comeback with the T20 series against Ireland next month.