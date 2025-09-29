/Carlos Alcaraz beats Ruud in Tokyo to emulate Nadal with 10th season final

Carlos Alcaraz battled back to beat Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Monday (Sep 29) in Tokyo and reach his 10th final of a spectacular season, emulating fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal. The world number one and US Open champion Alcaraz will face his Laver Cup conqueror, Taylor Fritz, in Tuesday's decider of the Japan Open. No man, since the legendary Nadal in 2017, has reached 10 finals in a season. Alcaraz has wowed the crowds this week, but he was in danger of being outshone by world number 12 Ruud, who pulled off a series of spectacular winners to take the first set.

Alcaraz, who suffered an ankle injury on Thursday in his opener, regained control in the second set before closing out the match with another ferocious display of power-hitting. His opponent in the final will be world number five Fritz, the American who beat the Spanish superstar in San Francisco two weeks ago.

"I'm feeling great. Obviously, being able to play another final is always a pleasure," said Alcaraz, who made his ninth straight final going back to Monte Carlo in April. "It's why we're working, trying to make the final in every tournament I’m playing. I'm really happy with the way that I'm feeling on court."

Alcaraz picked up from where he left off in his quarter-final win over Brandon Nakashima, pounding Ruud with some huge forehands early in the match. But the Norwegian had a few tricks up his sleeve as well, drawing applause from Alcaraz when he floated a winner to the baseline from a difficult angle. Ruud fought off two break points in the seventh game and went on to hold his serve with a swerving ace down the middle. He broke Alcaraz in the next game and took the first set when the 22-year-old, beginning to show signs of frustration, hit a return long.

Alcaraz came back strongly, sending down nine aces in the second set alone to tie up the match. He began to turn on the style and lifted a finger to acknowledge the crowd's applause after hitting a stunning winner midway through the final set.

Alcaraz went on to break Ruud in that game and never looked back, sealing victory with another jackhammer forehand.

Fritz booked his place in the final with a 6-4, 6-3 win over fellow American Jenson Brooksby. Fritz came into the tournament fresh from notching his first win over Alcaraz at the Laver Cup. He also beat Alexander Zverev at the team tournament to seal victory for Team World.

"I played a pretty good match today, I think I served my best today," said Fritz, who hit 13 aces. "I felt pretty good the entire time."