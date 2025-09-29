/2025 World Para Athletics Championships: 'Living my passion everyday', says Catherine Debrunner after adding another feather to her stellar career

Star Swiss para-athlete Catherine Debrunner has once again proven her dominance in the para-athletics world. At the ongoing 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Sunday (September 28), the 30-year-old Swiss racer secured gold in the Women's 5000m T54 Final at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, further cementing her status as one of the sport's finest. Debrunner's success comes as no surprise, especially following her stellar performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, where she bagged five golds and a silver. With this latest triumph, she now boasts an impressive tally of five golds and three silvers from World Championships events.

In her first visit to India, Debrunner expressed her admiration for the country's unique culture and the warm hospitality she received. "It's my first time in India, and it's been such a different experience from what I am used to," she shared after completing the 5000m in a time of 12:18.29, ahead of China's Tian Yajuan and fellow Swiss competitor Patricia Eachus. She also shared her thoughts on the new Mondo track at the stadium, offering a balanced view on the surface. "It takes a while for the track to really get quick, but it's been decent. The stadium itself is fantastic, and I want to thank everyone for the warm welcome," she further added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source