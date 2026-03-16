/Jannik Sinner triumphs over ‌Daniil Medvedev to secure maiden Indian Wells title

Jannik Sinner finished a strong campaign at the Indian Wells by beating Daniil Medvedev 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in an exciting final on Sunday to win his first title in the California desert. The Italian world no. two made an impressive comeback in the second-set tiebreak, coming back from 0-4 to win seven points in a row and secure the win. Sinner also became the champion without dropping a single set throughout the tournament.

This win also showed Sinner’s recent dominance over Medvedev, as it was his ninth victory in their last ten meetings. Medvedev had reached the final after upsetting top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, giving the Spaniard his first loss of the season at the BNP Paribas Open.

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After the match, Sinner spoke about a great day for Italian sport and praised young Formula One driver Kimi Antonelli for winning the Chinese Grand Prix.

“It’s been a special day for Italy,” Sinner said. “I’m a huge Formula One fan and seeing such a young Italian win is amazing.”

In the women’s final, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka won her first Indian Wells title after defeating Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6) in hot conditions.

Sabalenka showed strong determination in the deciding set. She was broken while serving for the match at 5-4, but stayed calm in the tiebreak even when Rybakina had a championship point. Sabalenka answered with a brilliant backhand winner and then finished the match with a powerful serve that Rybakina sent long.

“I wanted to stay mentally strong no matter what,” Sabalenka said. “I tried to show through my body language that I’m here to fight.”

The win gave Sabalenka a 9-7 lead in her head-to-head record with Rybakina. It also came during a memorable period for the 27-year-old, who recently got engaged to Brazilian businessman Georgios Frangulis.

Sabalenka, who will defend her title at the upcoming Miami Open, said she would celebrate briefly before heading to Florida to continue her good form at the next major event on the tour.