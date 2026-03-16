/‘Great opportunity for us’: Shubman Gill opens up on India’s plans for 2027 ODI World Cup

India’s ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill has expressed that the team’s main aim is to win the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, admitting that he often thinks about it, especially after India narrowly missed out on the title in the 2023 World Cup. India enjoyed an excellent campaign in 2023, winning every match on their way to the final before losing to Australia in the title clash. Speaking at the BCCI Naman Awards in Mumbai on Mar 15, Gill said the team remains motivated after coming so close to lifting the trophy.

“Definitely, it does. That is the ultimate goal,” Gill said on Star Sports when asked if he thinks about the next ODI World Cup.

Gill said that lifting a World Cup for the country is the biggest dream for any player. He explained that the team felt they were just one step away from victory in the last tournament and are now eager for another chance. He added that the next World Cup will give them a great opportunity to achieve that goal.

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“We felt like we were so close last time when we were here in the final in India. To be able to get another crack at it in South Africa, it's going to be a great opportunity for us,” Gill said.

“Winning a World Cup in any format for the country is the ultimate goal so obviously, that is something that sometimes runs in my mind,” he added.

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia and it is expected to take place in October and November.

India are currently going through a very successful phase in ICC tournaments, as they won the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and then claimed the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The team also defended their T20 World Cup title in the 2026 edition, becoming the first side to win it back-to-back.