James Harden fined as Rockets game postponed as Covid bites NBA

NBA game on the second day of the new season has been postponed due to coronavirus and Rockets star James Harden was fined for violating protocols.

On Wednesday, the game between Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston was postponed due to league's health and safety protocols.

"The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center has been postponed in accordance with the league's Health and Safety Protocols," the NBA said in a statement.

James Harden was unavailable for the match against the Thunder due to a violation of the health and safety protocols.

NBA on Wednesday announced that Harden has been fined $50,000, saying the Rockets guard violated rules when he attended a private indoor party on Monday. According to the rules of the league, attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments is prohibited.

"Houston Rockets guard James Harden has been fined $50,000 for violating the league's Health and Safety Protocols, which among other things prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments," NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell said in a statement about two hours after the game was postponed.

"Harden violated these rules when he attended a private indoor party on Monday, December 21."

As per NBA, three Rockets players' test either returned positive or inconclusive for Covid-19 under the NBA's testing program.