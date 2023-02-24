Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight: From date, time to prize money - All you need to know

After much delay, one of the most-awaited boxing showdowns will take place as Jake Paul, the Youtuber-turned-boxer, will lock horns with Tommy Fury this Sunday (February 26) in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. It is to be noted that the fight was set to take place in 2021 before it got cancelled and shifted to 2022. However, the battle didn't take place even in 2022 and, hence, it is a keenly-awaited contest between two in-form young boxers.

Talking about the 26-year-old Paul, he heads into the cruiserweight bout in Saudi Arabia with a splendid run in the recent past. He has a 6-0 record and got past MMA legend Anderson Silva by TKO in his previous fight. On the other hand, 23-year-old Fury comprises an 8-0 record in his career, which surely sets up for a marquee battle in the ring between the two stars.

As per reports, the fighters will earn a combined amount which will be in excess of 13 million at the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury, pay-per-view (PPV) event. According to a report by Sports Zion, Paul has a fight purse of USD 3.2 million in the fight and will walk away with 65% of the PPV money. Thus, this takes his overall prize money to an estimated amount of USD 8.6 million, including sponsorships.

Meanwhile, Fury will reportedly earn USD 2 million whereas take home 35% of the PPV shares, making his grand total an impressive USD 4.5 million.

Overall, it promises to be an enthralling battle between Paul -- known as the Problem Child -- and Fury, who is also the younger brother of Tyson Fury (who has jokingly warned Tommy that he can remain in Saudi and change his surname if he is defeated by Paul). A lot is at stake for both the boxers and boxing lovers can't wait for Sunday's marquee clash to kickoff.