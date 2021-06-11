'Jadeja will have to sit out': Sarandeep Singh predicts if Team India picks four pacers for WTC finals

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jun 11, 2021, 03:17 PM(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph:( Reuters )

As per Sarandeep, if the conditions at the Ageas Bowl are overcast then Virat and Co. might go ahead with an extra pacer to bolster the bowling attack. 

Former Indian cricketer Sarandeep Singh feels that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will miss the World Test Championship if the team decides to play four pacers against New Zealand. 

As per Sarandeep, if the conditions at the Ageas Bowl are overcast then Virat and Co. might go ahead with an extra pacer to bolster the bowling attack. 

"If conditions are overcast, then you can play an extra fast bowler after Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami,” Sarandeep told PTI.

The former off-spinner surprisingly picked Shardul Thakur, over Mohammed Siraj as Team India's fourth bowler. 

“My pick would be Shardul though Siraj has also done very well,” he said.

"You will need batting options in the lower order and Shardul gives you that. The ball will do a bit at Southampton and Shardul is good at swinging the ball. He has years of experience in domestic cricket and has a very sharp cricketing mind,” he added.

Sarandeep also felt that if Team India play with four pacers then Ravichandran Ashwin will fill in the spot of the lone spinner. 

"If a fourth pacer is picked, then Jadeja, unfortunately, will have to sit out. Ashwin should play as there are quite a few left-handers in the New Zealand side," Sarandeep said.

