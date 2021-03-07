It's banter!: Ravi Shastri reacts to viral memes around him on social media

Ravi Shastri on Sunday addressed a press conference following India's 3-1 Test series win over England as Virat Kohli and Co qualify for the final of ICC World Test Championship. The head coach of the Indian cricket team was asked how he deals with viral memes on the internet and criticism offered by social media users.

For viral meme-creators, Shastri's flamboyant personality has been a go-to subject. From making memes on Shastri's love for a drink to even hammering him when India lose a match, memes on Shastri are all over the social media whenever Team India plays a match.

Giving his opinion on memes and criticism, Shastri said it's pure banter and he never takes it seriously. The former Indian all-rounder said that if people are laughing at his expense, then he's fine with it while adding who seriously cares whether he is having lemonade or honey water.

Talking about the critics, Shastri made it clear that it will be always based around performances as he said that if you do well then fans will praise you and if you don't, then criticism will always be there.

"It's banter, it's at my expense, I'll have a laugh. I'll have lemonade or honey, you have a laugh at my expense. You have fun, enjoy. Have a drink on my name,” Shastri told reporters in a virtual press-conference on Sunday.

The Indian team, with the 3-1 Test series in against England, qualified for the WTC final where they will take on New Zealand. Shastri said he is mighty proud of his team that too while staying inside bio-bubbles for so long.

"I cannot say how proud of I am of my Indian cricket team. To qualify for the ICC World Test Championship after everything they went through is incredible. This team takes pride in winning. This team doesn't mind losing as long as it throws its punches."