'It's a change in era for English cricket': Nasser Hussain lauds Joe Root as England thrash New Zealand

Former England captain Nasser Hussain lauded Joe Root after his unbeaten century helped the hosts thrash New Zealand by five wickets in the first Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday (June 05). Root slammed his 26th Test century to help England chase down the target of 277 runs on Day 4 of the Lord's Test and secure a comfortable win to go 1-0 up in the three-match Test series.

It was Ben Stokes' first Test as the new captain of England in the whites and Root's first after stepping down as the Test skipper of the team earlier this year. The duo combined to help their side get over the line after being left reeling on 69/4 in their second innings.

Stokes slammed 54 off 110 balls and added 90 runs for the 5th wicket with Root on Day 3 before Ben Foakes joined the former England skipper in the middle. Root took control of the run-chase along wth Foakes on Day 4 and the duo helped England chase down 277 runs in 78.5 overs without losing a single wicket on the penultimate day.

Root also went past 10,000 runs with his 26th Test hundred and became the joint-youngest to achieve the feat along with England great Alastair Cook. Heaping praise on him, Hussain said if there was one player the England fans wanted to step up and perform, it was Root.

"It was brilliant, right from the first ball to the scenes at the end. There was no drama on Sunday - but there was one individual that the country and English cricket fans wanted to stand to and that was Root.

"They love him and it was such a joyous moment for him to get to 10,000 Test runs and get England over the line,” Hussain was quoted as saying on Sky Sports.

Hussain further added that it was absolutely vital for England to start with a win as it was the beginning of a new era for them under new captain Stokes and Test head coach Brendon McCullum. Hussian feels the win will definitely boost the morale of the dressing room.

"It is a change in era for English cricket and it was absolutely vital they started with a win. You can imagine the confidence in that dressing room now,” said the former England skipper.

"All the young lads will be hanging on every word from McCullum and Stokes and want to improve. It's only a start and they can't get giddy about it but it's the start England needed," he added.