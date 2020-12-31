'It's a bit BAGGY and GREEN': Ben Stokes' hilarious reaction on receiving Team of the Decade cap; ICC responds

England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes was named in the ICC's Team of the Decade, however, he had a hilarious reaction on receiving the Test team of the decade cap.

The Englishman took to Instagram to share his feelings on receiving the cap. He said that the cap, given by the ICC, “just doesn’t seem right” because it looks too similar to the Australian Test cap. He thanked the ICC and say that he is proud to get the caps for both the teams.

“Very proud of both these cap’s,one of them just doesn’t seem right,it’s a bit BAGGY and GREEN thanks @icc,” he wrote on Instagram, along with pictures of him sporting both the caps.

ICC replied and tweeted: “Sorry @BenStokes38!”

Stokes featured in the Test Team of the Decade for his prolific form in the longest format. In 67 Tests, Stokes has scored 4428 runs at an average of 37.84, while picking 158 wickets as well. In ODIs, he has 2682 runs and 70 wickets in 95 matches.