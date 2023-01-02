'It was my right...': Ex-PCB chief Ramiz Raja opens up on Misbah, Waqar sacking before 2021 T20 WC

Pakistan cricket is going through a lot in recent times. Recently, Ramiz Raja was ousted as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief. The former Pakistan captain took over the post in September 2021 but was severely criticised for the dead pitches Pakistan offered in home Tests, the national side's inability to win Asia Cup and T20 World Cups (in 2021 and 2022) and all hell broke loose following Babar Azam & Co.'s 3-0 whitewash over England on home soil in December 2022.

Following his stint, with Najam Sethi succeeding him, ex-PCB chief Ramiz has opened up on several decisions he took during his tenure. At first, Ramiz had removed the then head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis right before the 2021 T20 WC, in the UAE. Reflecting on his decision, Ramiz recently stated that he doesn't regret this call and felt the need to remove them during his commentary stints. He further mentioned that they were given full payments for two years and respected fully.

“They received their full payments for two years. They were given full respect. As a chairman, it was my right to dismiss them. Even now, they are talking about removing Saqlain Mushtaq and replacing him with Mickey Arthur. I made contracts in such a way that I didn't want the board to be left with a coaching setup for three years,” Raja told Samaa TV.

Ramiz added, "We had yearly contracts. They (Misbah and Waqar) would've left in January/February anyway. We brought a new management. It wasn't easy for me. I've played with Waqar, I talked to him in detail. The CEO talked to Misbah. It obviously didn't look good that the change took place with a week or 10 days before the T20 World Cup. But I had an idea that we could only go to a certain extent with them. When I used to do commentary, I realised that a change was necessary."