It was dream come true, can't forget that: Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani on meeting idol MS Dhoni

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is a huge admirer of legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. The fast bowler revealed it was a dream come true moment for him when he got to meet Dhoni and speak with him during the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE last year. Dahani, who was part of Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup, met Dhoni after of his side's clash against India in Dubai.

Dhoni was serving as the Indian team's mentor during the showpiece event having retired from international cricket himself in 2020. The former Indian skipper met a number of Pakistani cricketers in Dubai and interacted with them after their game against India.

When asked about his meeting with Dhoni, Pakistan pacer Dahani was full of praise for his idol and shared details of his conversation with him.

“It will take a lot of time for me to explain the level of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Meeting him was a dream come true and I can’t forget that moment. His words were quite beneficial as he told me about life, how to live life, respecting the elders. He told that there will be bad and good days in cricket but you have to embrace it and stay dedicated to the game you love the most," Dahani was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Dahani is currently in action for his side Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. The fast bowler has had a brilliant season so far with 16 wickets in ten matches to help his side stay on top of the points table. Multan Sultans are currently on top of the PSL 2022 points table with 18 points from ten matches.

On the other hand, Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings to their fourth title triumph in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, will return to lead the team once again this year. CSK had retained Dhoni as their second-choice player ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Apart from retaining Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali, CSK also managed to get back a number of former players like Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar and Robin Uthappa among others at the IPL 2022 mega auction to build a strong squad for the new season.